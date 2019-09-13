|
Maurath, Virginia "Jean" G.
Virginia "Jean" G. Maurath, age 99, of Milford, passed away in her home on September 12, 2019. She was born on June 15, 1920 in Ridgewood, NY to the late Frederick and Amelia Issing Kollen. A loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be remembered for her devotion to her family, love of cooking and crocheting and enjoyed reading. She was a parishioner of Holy Infant Church and was a member of their Rosary Guild. She is survived by her children, Thomas Maurath (Carol) of Cape Coral, FL, James Maurath (Karen) of Stroudsburg, PA, Mary Ann Greene of Milford, Donna Ryan (Richard) of Orange, 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and her daughter-in-law Sally Maurath of Tilton, NH. She was predeceased by her loving husband Jacob Maurath and her son John "Jack" Maurath. Calling hours will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:30am at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange. Interment will follow at King's Highway Cemetery, Milford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 14, 2019