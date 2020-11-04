GARZZILLO, VIRGINIA "JEAN"Virginia "Jean" Plancon Garzzillo, 95, of North Branford passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 after a long illness with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late John Garzzillo. Jean was born in Danbury on March 31, 1925 and was the daughter of the late Walter and Ethel Nichols Bannell. She had worked at Bic Pen in New Haven for 4 years, and later for Echlin Auto Manufacturers in Branford for 25 years until retiring in 1987 to take care of her grandson John. Mother of Judy DeAngelo (Fred), Linda Viglione (Robert) and the late Gale Dinneen. Grandmother of Sandy, John and Jacy. Great grandmother of Aliera, Joann, Austin, Jeffrey and Jessica. Great-great-grandmother of Hayden. Sister of Eddie Plancon. Also survived by Beverly Mackenzie who was like a daughter, three wonderful friends Eleanor, Rachael and Mario, several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her son-in-law Bobby. Jean was a wonderful person, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and was truly loved by her family. She will be missed by all. The visiting hours will be Friday morning, Nov. 6th from 9:00 to 10:30 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave at 10:30 to St. Ambrose Parish at St. Augustine Church, 30 Caputo Road, North Branford for a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.(masks and social distancing always required for all services) www.northhavenfuneral.com