King, Virginia

Virginia King, 88, of Hamden, passed away on June 21, 2019 at the Hospital of St. Raphael after a short illness. Born on August 30, 1930 in West Haven to the late August and Tersina Longhini King, Virginia will be remembered as a devoted wife by her husband of 70 years, William King, Sr.; a caring mother to her son, Robert King, Sr. of Hamden; a loving grandmother to her grandchildren, Robert King, Jr., Daniel King, and Meghan Virginia King; and great-grandchildren, Veronica and Roman King; loving sister to Ines Noel; and aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, William King, Jr., and eldest sister Yolanda Lavazza. Virginia was a graduate of West Haven High School and enjoyed taking college classes in Computer Science and Italian. She worked for Armstrong Rubber Co. and Jack Clifford Real Estate before being employed by Quinnipiac University for 17 years until her retirement. For 20 more years, she continued to work for Quinnipiac's QU Polling Institute because she loved talking with people. Virginia also enjoyed traveling, reading, and writing. Although never published, she wrote children's stories that her family has cherished for generations and will continue to share.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Virginia's life at a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 28th at 11:00 a.m. in Ascension Church, 1050 Dunbar Hill Rd., Hamden. Burial will be private. BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. Contributions in Virginia's memory may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or . To send condolences to her family, please see obituary at:

www.beecherandbennett.com. Published in The New Haven Register on June 26, 2019