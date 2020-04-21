|
Masi, Virginia
Virginia Campaniolo Masi, age 98, entered into rest on April 19, 2020. Born on January 5, 1922, she was the wife of the late Alberto Masi. Virginia, known as Jean, was the mother of Alberta Masi, Barbara (Jim) Maher and the late Joann (Bob) Capper. Jean was the proud grandmother of Jason Capper (Kathleen), Melissa Maher, Kelly Klem (Tom), Lauren Onishi (Diego) great-grandmother of Katie Klem, Tommy Klem, Ryan Klem, Abby Klem, Adriano Onishi, Matthew Maher and Luke Maher. Virginia is also survived by her sister Lenore Campaniolo. She was predeceased by her brothers, Tom, Harry and Nicholas Campaniolo, sisters, Carmel Solakian, and Elizabeth Costello, along with several nieces and nephews. For many years, she was employed by Yale University as a lab assistant. Upon retirement, she enjoyed her time at Savin Rock Elementary School as a lunch mother for several years. Virginia's family would like to thank the staff at Whitney Manor for their care and compassion this last year.
To ensure the safety of family and friends, interment will take place privately in Oak Grove Cemetery. Virginia's dear family friend, Father Timothy Meehan will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean's name to . To leave a message for the family, please visit our website,
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020