Mingarelli, Virginia (Tammaro)Virginia (Tammaro) Mingarelli 84 of East Haven passed away June 17, 2020 at CT Hospice in Branford. She was born August 16, 1935 in New Haven to Mario and Carmela (Milano) Tammaro. Virginia is survived by her children, Pamela Rosa (Vincent) of East Haven, Mark Richter (Laura) of Stony Creek, eight grandchildren; Vincent Rosa Jr. (Karah), Sarah Rosa, Melissa Rosa, Lesley Richter, Bruce Richter (Sara), Liberato Pelosi (Stephanie), Cassandra Pelosi, Danielle Inorio (Andrew) along with nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Pacifico Pelosi of Guilford, a sister, Marilyn O'Brien (Robert) of East Haven and a brother, Richard Tammaro of Hamden. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Anthony Mingarelli (1997) and daughter, Lisa Pelosi.Virginia was the consummate Italian/American mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and switched between roles effortlessly. She loved to cook for her family serving Sunday meals for a lifetime. Sauce on Sunday, lasagna with meat or just cheese and chicken soup for anyone not felling well. Hosted every Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve., Christmas Day, etc. She was employed for many years at Winchester Repeating arms and retired from the Knights of Columbus in 2012 where she worked in membership records. A member of the Ladies Guild at our Lady of Pompeii church. She loved vacationing every year in Aruba with her sister. She was loved and gave love, she will truly be missed by all.All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of Our Lady of Pompeii, 355 Foxon Rd., East Haven with Committal to follow at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. Funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven.203-467-2789