Patrie, Virginia
Virginia R. Patrie 82, of West Haven, beloved wife of the late David A. Patrie, loving mother of David, Karen, and Donna, and world's best grandmother to four beloved grandchildren, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020 at Quinnipiac Valley Center of Wallingford.
Virginia was born in New Haven on April 25, 1937, the daughter of the late Pasquale and Annette (D'Antona) Raccio. Virginia worked several jobs in her lifetime: Manager at Barnum Shoe Tree, also worked for the Bayer Corporation before finally retiring from Stop & Shop. Virginia enjoyed life and was a burst of energy that loved spending time with her grandchildren sitting and gossiping. She also enjoyed the beach, reading, knitting and taking trips to Maine.
Survivors include a son, David Patrie and his companion Karen Marczak of East Haven, two daughters Karen Caraballo of West Haven, Donna Hemstock and her husband Charles Hemstock of North Haven, four grandchildren Savannah Hemstock, Jessica and Nicole Patrie and Devan Hemstock. She is also survived by two brothers and two sisters: John Raccio and wife Bette, Barbara Pyszkowski and husband Ted, Joann Dupee and Michael Raccio,as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Anthony J. Raccio, Sr.
In light of Connecticut's current "stay-home" executive order, the family will have a private burial which will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence please, visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 29, 2020