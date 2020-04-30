New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Mancini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Ruggiero Mancini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Ruggiero Mancini Obituary
Mancini, Virginia Ruggiero
Virginia Ruggiero Mancini, 87, of Branford passed away April 29, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Beloved mother of Anthony (Carol) Mancini and Joanne (Thomas) Webb all of Madison and Anita Mancini of East Haven. Loving grandmother of Kristin and Anthony Mancini, Jr., Toni Carmon and Nicollette Riccio. Cherished great-grandmother of Adriana and Dominic Carmon. Virginia was born in New Haven on December 14, 1932, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Rossetti Ruggiero. Prior to her retirement she worked for Lehman Brothers for many years and also worked for Applied Engineering Products. She was predeceased by brothers, Ralph and Joseph Ruggiero.
Services and burial are private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice at www.hospice.com or to at . Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven. Sign Virginia's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porto Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -