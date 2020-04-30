|
Mancini, Virginia Ruggiero
Virginia Ruggiero Mancini, 87, of Branford passed away April 29, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Beloved mother of Anthony (Carol) Mancini and Joanne (Thomas) Webb all of Madison and Anita Mancini of East Haven. Loving grandmother of Kristin and Anthony Mancini, Jr., Toni Carmon and Nicollette Riccio. Cherished great-grandmother of Adriana and Dominic Carmon. Virginia was born in New Haven on December 14, 1932, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Rossetti Ruggiero. Prior to her retirement she worked for Lehman Brothers for many years and also worked for Applied Engineering Products. She was predeceased by brothers, Ralph and Joseph Ruggiero.
Services and burial are private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice at www.hospice.com or to at . Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven. Sign Virginia's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on May 3, 2020