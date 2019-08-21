|
Wolik, Virginia S.
Virginia S. Wolik of Middletown, formerly of Guilford, died on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Hartford Hospital. She was the wife of the late Frank Wolik. She was the sister of George Clark and sister-in-law of Fred Drew, both of Hudson, MA. Virginia is also survived by her close friends, Colleen Sheehey – Church and Skip Church of Chester, CT. She was predeceased by her sister Sylvia Drew. Virginia was born in Middletown, NY on November 17, 1932, a daughter of Moses and Verna Haynes Clark. She worked at Echlin in Branford for many years.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 25, 2019