Sundius, VirginiaVirginia H. Sundius, 86, passed away at her home in Hamden on May 16, 2020. Born in New Haven October 1, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Herbert W. and Helen C. (Stevens) Sundius. She is survived by a brother, William H. Sundius of CA, and two nephews, David and Eric Sundius, both also of CA. A resident of Hamden since 1938, Virginia was an active member of the community. She worked as a clerk at Marlin Firearms for over 50 years until her retirement in 2009, and belonged to several organizations, including the DAR, VASA, the Mayflower Descendants Society, and Whitneyville United Church of Christ, where she sang in the choir and took minutes at church meetings.Private funeral arrangements are in care of BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Contributions in Virginia's memory may be sent to AmeriCares, 88 Hamilton Ave., Stamford, CT 06902. To share condolences with her family, please see obituary at: