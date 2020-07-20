1/1
Virginia "Ginny" Usher
1924 - 2020
Usher, Virginia "Ginny"
Virginia Ann Usher (Westen), fondly known to all as Ginny, passed from this earth on July 8, 2020 at the Yale New Haven Hospital. She was 95 years old.
Born in Caldwell, NJ on October 31, 1924, she was the second child of Oscar McMillan Westen and Ann Katherine Dwinnell. She attended high school at what is now Montclair Kimberley Academy, and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in 1946 from Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, NY, where she studied Early Childhood Education. As a student during the height of WWII, she helped organize social events and participated in the college's war bond selling campaign; the first campaign of its kind staged by a college or university in the country.
On June 21, 1946 Ginny married John (Jack) C. Usher (d. Nov. 2003). They would go on to make their home in Pine Orchard where Ginny taught at the nursery school and Jack launched Usher Aviation at the Tweed-New Haven Airport. Ginny was an active member in her community, volunteering her time with The Country School in Madison and the Branford Food Council. She was a long-time member of the Junior League in New Haven and the Trinity Episcopal Church, where she sang in the choir. She and her family were also life-time members of Pine Orchard Yacht and Country Club where she was an avid tennis player. As an outdoor enthusiast she loved to ride her bike, swim and sail, and kept a beautiful garden.
Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Usher, her brother, William La Pierre Westen, her parents, Oscar and Ann Katherine, and most of her closest friends. She will be greatly missed by those who survive her, especially by her daughter Ann Usher, and granddaughters Cady Campbell and Sarah Cummings. The family is eternally grateful to Robin Stewart and all those who cared for Ginny in the final years of her life at Evergreen Woods.
Due to the current public health crisis, the family has decided to postpone a memorial service for a year. In lieu of flowers, charitable gifts may be sent to the Pine Orchard Nursery School at P.O. Box 697, Branford, CT 06405. For online memorial and guestbook, see www.wsclancy.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
