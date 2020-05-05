Zukunft, VirginiaVirginia Kaercher Zukunft, 98, beloved wife of 65 years to the late Werner P. Zukunft, Lt. Col. USAF (ret), passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020 at The Connecticut Hospice in Branford, CT. Born in New Haven, CT on October 1, 1921 she was the daughter of the late Carl and Caroline Glass Kaercher. Virginia is survived by her daughter Gretchen Zukunft; her son Karl W. Zukunft (Patricia Garcia); her grandchildren, Alexandra (Anna) Zukunft, Karl (fiancée Sissy Wilson) Zukunft, Nicholas (Elaina Rocco) Zukunft and Amanda Garcia; her great-granddaughter Emma Olson; sister-in-law Marge Zukunft of NC; niece Karen (Jim) McGuiness of NC; nephews Admiral Paul (Fran) Zukunft USCG (ret) of Hawaii and Erich (Nadine) Zukunft of No. Branford. She was also predeceased by her brother Pvt. Carl Kaercher and brother-in-law Carl Zukunft. Virginia was employed at the Southern New England Telecommunications Corporation (SNET) in New Haven for many years, The American Red Cross in New Haven and later worked at Hamden Surgical in Hamden, CT. She was a long time parishioner of St. Boniface Church in New Haven and St. Joan of Arc Church in Hamden where she did all the flower arranging. She was actively involved in many groups including The Rug Braiders, The Woman's Club/Hamden Volunteer Firefighters Company #9, the Garden Club, Secretary for The Hamden Figure Skating Association (HFSA), and Secretary for The Hamden Historical Society spending many summer weekends tending to their perennial gardens and giving tours of the Jonathan Dickerman House. She was a loving mother and relished the role "Oma's Day" with her grandchildren creating endless memories. She never missed a hockey game or activity and everyone will always remember her as "Oma." She enjoyed gardening, cooking, painting and many other crafts as well as being a huge fan of the UCONN Huskies Women's Basketball team. She was always there to take care of her family and friends in need at the drop of a hat. She spent the last 5 years living at Atria Larson Place Assisted Living Facility in Hamden, CT where she made many new friends along the way. Thank you to everyone there who was always so kind to help her out and keep her active. A special thanks to everyone at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, no services are planned at this time. A Graveside Service will be held privately. In honor of Virginia, please consider a donation to the Jonathan Dickerman House Renovation Fund, c/o Hamden Historical Society, PO Box 185512, Hamden, CT, 06518 or The Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. Arrangements are in care of Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home. To send a condolence to her family please see her obituary at: