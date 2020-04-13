|
|
Omelchenko, Vitaly
Vitaly Omelchenko, age 81, of Seymour, the beloved husband of 59 years of Susanna Zagrebelnyj Omelchenko, entered into rest peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Shady Knoll Healthcare. He was born in Rostov On Don, Russia on May 12, 1938, loving son of the late Wasili and Marina Omelchenko. Vitaly proudly served as a Sergeant in the Army National Guard. He was a Machinist for Dresser Industries in Stratford for many years and a former member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church of Stratford. Vitaly was a treasure hunter who was a longtime member of the Federation of Metal Detector & Archeological Clubs, Inc., an avid fisherman and loved ball room dancing. He was a New York Yankee fan who loved to ski, especially with his son Greg at places like Mohawk Mountain and Mount Snow. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his family and many friends. Vitaly will be sadly missed by all, but will remain forever in our hearts.
His loving family, in additon to his wife Susan includes is son Gregory Omelchenko of Seymour, his daughters Tammy Mattutini and her husband Wayne of Seymour and Natalie Cox and her Joseph of Arlington, Virginia, his cherished grandchildren Lana Kimmerling, Cody Mattutini, Joseph Cox, IV and Colin Mattutini and one niece and one nephew. Vitaly was predeceased by his loving son Michael Omelchenko.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the through the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19, all services are private and held at the convenience of the family.
The Miller-Ward Funeral Home of Seymour is compassionately caring for the family. To light a virtual candle or to leave condolences online, please visit www.millerwardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 14, 2020