Heiser, Vivian Carol

Vivian Carol Heiser, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, passed from this world on January 28, 2019, in Woodbridge, CT. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, on March 29, 1941, to parents Mildred (Grablowsky) and Herman Jacobs. She was raised in Brooklyn, NY, with younger sister Peggy, and graduated from Midwood High School. She majored in home economics at Brooklyn College and enjoyed a first career in recipe testing. She married Arnold M. Heiser on June 7, 1964, and moved to Nashville, TN, where they had two children, Naomi and David. After devoting herself full-time to raising her children, she earned a Master's Degree from Peabody College of Education and accomplished a second career in early childhood education. She also volunteered her time with a number of organizations, including an adult literacy program in Nashville, League of Women Voters, and Room In the Inn. She moved to West Haven, CT, in 2007 and then to Coachman Square in Woodbridge, CT in 2018. Vivian is survived by her husband Arnold, sister Peggy Milstein (and nieces Natalie, Janet and Karen), daughter Naomi (husband Scott Diddams and children Ariel and Ilana Heiser-Diddams), and son David (wife Patricia Mangold Heiser and children Jonah and Orion Mangold Heiser).

Funeral services were held on February 1, 2019 at Robert E. Shure Funeral Home, New Haven, CT.

Donations in Vivian's memory can be made to DOROT, 171 West 85th Street, New York, NY 10024 (http://www.dorotusa.org) and the Simon Wiesenthal Center, 1399 South Roxbury Drive, Los Angeles, California 90035 (http://www.wiesenthal.com). Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 8, 2019