Vivian Mastrianno


1928 - 2020
Vivian Mastrianno Obituary
Mastrianno, Vivian
Vivian Mastrianno 91, of Orange formerly of West Haven passed away on January 5, 2020 in the Orange Health Care Center surrounded by her family. Loving mother of Donna (Carl) Passafiume of West Haven, Richard (Angie) Brenna of Plainville, Patrick (Sue) Brenna of Milford and John (Margaret) Brenna of Monroe. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Vivian is predeceased by her former husband John Brenna. Prior to her retirement Vivian was an assembler for the Remington Fire Arms and Fast Electronics.
Relatives and friends are invited to a parlor service in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven THURSDAY morning at 10:30. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery located in Shelton. Friends may call THURSDAY morning from 8:30 until time of service. Sign Vivian's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
