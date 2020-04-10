New Haven Register Obituaries
Vivian (Carrano) Russo


1921 - 2020
Vivian (Carrano) Russo Obituary
Russo, Vivian Carrano
Vivian Carrano Russo, 98, of West Haven passed away April 9, 2020 in Apple Rehab-West Haven. Wife of the late Ralph Russo. Beloved mother of Antoinette (Daniel) Bradley of West Haven. Cherished grandmother of Daniel (wife-Kathleen) Bradley, Tyler (fiancee-Paula Inglant) Bradley and Kristopher (fiancee-Erica Sherman) Bradley. Caring great-grandmother of Addison and Aubrey Bradley. Vivian was born in New Haven June 13, 1921 a daughter of the late Vincent and Philomena Gambardella Carrano. She also leaves brothers, Paul Carrano of East Haven and Andrew Carrano of Delaware and was predeceased by sisters Annette Marotti, Yolanda Griskewicz and Mary Gambardella. Aunt of Stan and Mary Griskewicz. Prior to her retirement Vivian worked for the former Elm City Shirt Co. for many years.
Services and burial are private. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the at . Sign Vivian's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020
