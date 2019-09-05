|
Ventuarelle, Vivienne L.
Vivienne L. Ventuarelle O.C.D.S., of West Haven died at home on September 4, 2019. She was born in New Haven on June 19, 1948 to the late Vincent and Mary Grignano Ventuarelle and had worked as a bookkeeper at the Knights of Columbus. Vivienne was a devout catholic and member of the Third Order of Teresian Carmel. She was the loving sister to Michael (Marianne) and Joseph (Nancy) Ventuarelle and the late Theresa Gallucci. Aunt of Christine Kennedy, Lorraine Mazzella, Rebecca Coppola, Nicole Sugerman, Laura Peck and Michael Ventuarelle and also survived by her cousin and best friend Janet Grammatico.
Visiting hours will be Friday (TODAY) from 4-7 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 129 Edward St., New Haven Saturday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Church, 5 Hillhouse Ave., New Haven, CT 06510. Share a memory and sign Vivienne's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 6, 2019