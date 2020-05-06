Dixon, Wallace EdmondWallace Edmond "Wally" Dixon, beloved husband of Dorothy (Aboyd) Dixon, died peacefully in Canton, CT on May 3rd at the age of 90. Wally was born May 17, 1929 in New Haven, CT, son of the late Edmond and Doris (Wood) Dixon and lived much of his life in West Haven, CT. He graduated from West Haven High School 1947. In his youth, Wally enjoyed swimming in Phipps Lake. He loved airplanes, and when he was 15 years old, he soloed in a Piper Cub.He served in the US Army from 1951 to 1953 as a Highway Foreman in the 761st Engineer Light Equipment Company. He and Dot were married in New Haven, CT on August 11, 1956.He worked as a mechanic at Kasden Scrap Metal, Armstrong Tire Company, and retired from Sikorsky Aircraft in 1994 as a machine repair specialist. He and Dot moved from West Haven to Burlington, CT in 2000.Throughout his life, Wally has loved antique cars. He has owned many and completely restored a 1936 Chevrolet pickup and a 1955 Ford Thunderbird.Most little boys dream of having their own fire truck when they grow-up. Wally did have one and could be seen every year driving Wally's Water Wagon in the West Haven Memorial Day parade, grandchildren on-board.He was a member of the Woodmont Volunteer Fire, American Legion Post 0196, Woodmont B's, National Thunderbird Club, Vintage Chevrolet Club of America, CT Cellar Savers, The Society for the Preservation and Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America. Wally was an usher at the Yale Whale for several years. He loved hockey.Besides his loving wife of 63 years, Wally will be lovingly remembered by his children, Peter Dixon and his fiancee Dawn of Cape Coral, FL, Kenneth Dixon and his wife Patricia of Harwinton, CT, Beth Clark and her husband Peter of Killington, VT, Patricia King and her husband David of Hebron, CT and Edmond Dixon and his wife Kelly of High Point, NC, his grandchildren, Stacey Dixon, Heather Dixon, Peter Dixon Jr., Kate Dixon, Kenneth Dixon II, Sarah King, Adam King, Anton Clark, Shura Clark, Edmond Dixon III, Jay Dixon, and William Dixon, his sister, Gayle O'Leary, his niece Barbara Rocheleau and nephews, Douglas Currie, James O'Leary and Daniel O'Leary. He was predeceased by his brother Robert Dixon, and sister Mary Lou (Dixon) Currie.A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Donations may be made to the Woodmont Volunteer Fire Company, 136 Kings Highway, Milford, CT 06460. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc.