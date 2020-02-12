New Haven Register Obituaries
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-3411
More Obituaries for Walter Remiszewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter A. Remiszewski

Walter A. Remiszewski Obituary
Remiszewski, Walter A.
Entered into rest, Feb. 12, 2020, Walter A. Remiszewski, 88; husband of Mary Louise Coppola Remsizewski; father of Edward and Carol Remiszewksi; brother of Dorothy Ricciardi, the late Stanley Remiszewski and Lorraine Beauvais; also survived by a granddaughter Chole; born Feb. 8, 1932, son of the late Anthony and Helen Lukaszewski Remiszewski. Walter had worked as a senior cost analyst at Pratt Whitney Co. He was a longtime communicant of St. Bernadette's and was an active volunteer in his church and the community. Walter belonged to the Knights of Columbus and had served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was also an avid bowler and enjoyed fishing.
Friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St., Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bernadette's Church Friday at 11 a.m. Interment in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Bernadette's Church, 385 Townsend Ave., New Haven, CT 06512. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
