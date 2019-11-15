|
Brunson, Jr., Walter
Walter Brunson, Jr. (Wally), 55, of New Haven, passed away on Sat., Nov. 9, 2019. Wally was born in New Haven on Sept. 19, 1964 to Walter Brunson, Sr. and Georgia (Pullen) Brunson. Wally is survived by his sister, Leslie Watley (Eric); brother, Rodney Brunson (Zelma); three nieces; two nephews; close friend, Susan Jackson and a host of relatives and friends.
A celebration of his life will take place Sat., Nov. 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the New Haven Church of Christ, 13 Gem St., New Haven, CT. Friends may call Sat. at the church from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Brunson family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 16, 2019