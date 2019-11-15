New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Brunson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Brunson Jr.


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Brunson Jr. Obituary
Brunson, Jr., Walter
Walter Brunson, Jr. (Wally), 55, of New Haven, passed away on Sat., Nov. 9, 2019. Wally was born in New Haven on Sept. 19, 1964 to Walter Brunson, Sr. and Georgia (Pullen) Brunson. Wally is survived by his sister, Leslie Watley (Eric); brother, Rodney Brunson (Zelma); three nieces; two nephews; close friend, Susan Jackson and a host of relatives and friends.
A celebration of his life will take place Sat., Nov. 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the New Haven Church of Christ, 13 Gem St., New Haven, CT. Friends may call Sat. at the church from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Brunson family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -