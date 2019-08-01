|
DeCarlo, Walter
Walter DeCarlo of New York died peacefully on July 29, 2019 in Northern Westchester Hospital. He was born in New Haven on October 27, 1935 to the late Antonio DeCarlo and Teresa Banchieri DeCarlo Foschini. Walter was a wonderful chef who took the time to teach his children how to cook as well as pass down the traditional Northern Italian recipes to them. A great storyteller, he enjoyed telling his children about family history and traditions. He was an avid fisherman, loved Italian opera, a devoted animal lover and was well versed in European History. During the 70's, Walter was very active at St. Brendan Church and School where he was a President of the Home and School Assn. Later in life he thrived in the Las Vegas gaming community. He was the father of Lisa DeCarlo (Steven Immerblum), Walter Jr. and David DeCarlo. Brother of Rosemarie DeCarlo, Francis Foschini and the late Antoinette George, Ann Maire Bacon, Joanne Claire, Judith Ann and Albert DeCarlo. Grandfather of Amanda and Amber Immerblum. As great-great uncle he had many beloved nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be Sunday from 4-7 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl., New Haven. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to . Share a memory and sign Walter's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 2, 2019