1/1
Walter E. Haller Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Haller, Walter E. Sr.
Walter E. Haller, Sr., 92, of Hamden passed away on August 17, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Irene Penders Haller. Walter was born in Bridgeport on August 18, 1927, son of the late Emil and Lavinia Green Haller. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served honorably during World War II. Walter worked as an electrical engineer for United Illuminating and the City of New Haven.
Along with his wife Irene, Walter is survived by his sons, Walter E. "Hap" Haller, Jr. of Hamden, Thomas P. Haller of Ohio, and James M. Haller and his wife Annette of West Haven; three grandchildren; and his brother, Norman P. Haller of Easton. He was predeceased by his brothers, Richard Haller and Robert Haller; and his sisters, Harriett Comboni, Lavinia Beardsley, and Margaret Swartz.
Walter's funeral services will be held at a later date when hopefully everyone will be safe from Covid-19. Arrangements are in care of Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. To send a condolence to his family, please see his obituary at:
www.beecherandbennett.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved