Krajewski, Walter E.

Walter E. Krajewski of Branford died Monday, February 4, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the husband of the late Mary Boguniecki Krajewski. Walt was born in New Haven August 1, 1924, son of the late Stanley and Mary Krajewski. He was a World War II veteran of the U. S. Army Air Corps. Walt was the owner of the former Foxon Foods for many years until retiring in 1983. Before that he was co-owner of Walt & Bill's grocery store in Branford. Walt is survived by his son Dennis (Ann) Krajewski of Branford; and his grandchildren, Daniel and Tara. He was predeceased by his daughter Mary Jane Krajewski and his sister Ruth Huzar.

Funeral from the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, Friday morning at 9:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary Church at St. John Bosco Parish at 10:00. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. Visiting hours will be Thursday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.