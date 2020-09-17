HASSENMAYER, WALTER EDWARD

WALTER EDWARD HASSENMAYER, 91, of Milford Connecticut, affectionately known to family, friends and business associates as "Skip," passed away quickly and peacefully on August 29th, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford.

Skip was born on May 24th, 1929 in Middletown, New York. He was the son of Theodore August and Pearl Lewis Hassenmayer.

He was one of seven children. He moved with his family to Milford, CT so his father could work as a union carpenter.

The following year, his family returned to Middletown. However, Skip liked Milford and had already started school at Milford High School. He stayed behind, living and working at Ryder Trailer Park with Ralph and Ella Ryder. Ralph was to become his legal guardian as he was only fourteen years old and on his own.

It was at MHS that he met his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Ruth Miles. After graduating in 1948, they were married on September 10th, 1949.

Over the next few years, they would go on to have four sons and build a house in Milford.

In 1954, he started a welding business, Mesco Incorporated, in Milford. Initially they made railings but eventually moved into fabricating and manufacturing. Mesco serviced the metal fabricating needs of local manufacturers, including the three major aerial lift manufacturers in Milford, as well as building massive forklift trucks for Silent Hoist and Crane Company in Brooklyn, New York. Mesco was known for quality workmanship and fair dealings. Everyone knew "Skip from Mesco."

After retirement from Mesco, he spent considerable time on his farm in South Ryegate, Vermont. Agriculture was Skip's lifelong passion.

He was a fifty-year member of Ansantawae Lodge #89, having been raised on March 23rd, 1962. He was also a member of Pyramid Shrine, Milford Elks, and Indian River Grange.

Skip was predeceased by his loving wife of over 70 years, Ruth, who passed away in April; his parents; brothers Richard, Fred, Albert and Thomas, and sons Douglas Hassenmayer and David Hassenmayer.

He is survived by his sister Nancy Forbes of Middletown, New York; brother William Hassenmayer of Princess Anne, Maryland; sons Thomas E. Hassenmayer (Morgan) of New Haven, and James R. Hassenmayer of Orange; daughters-in law Kathleen Hassenmayer of Milford and Analida Hassenmayer of Fayetteville, NC.

Also, grandsons Daniel Hassenmayer of Orange, Robert Hassenmayer (Tricia) of Orange, Edward Hassenmayer of Fayetteville, NC, and Gerry Hassenmayer (Dana) of Greenville, NC; great-grandchildren Callen and Landyn; numerous nieces and nephews and longtime family friend David Eisenman.

Skip was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend.

He was a dedicated family man and will be missed and remembered by all who knew him.

Interment will be private, and a memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate the lives of Ruth and Skip.



