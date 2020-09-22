Hammie, Walter Freeman
Walter F. Hammie, affectionately known as Freeman, was born to the late Stanford and Katherine Turner Hammie on March 24, 1937 in Oxford, NC. He departed this life on September 16, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Freeman owned and operated the Reliable Liquor Shoppe and a tax service for 40+ years. Always an advocate for servicing his community, he often donated and sponsored many civic organizations. Besides his wife, Carrie Shepherd Hammie of 59 years, Freeman leaves to cherish his memory son, Terry Hammie; daughters, Monica Hammie-Richardson, Catherine Hammie, Sheila Hammie; brothers, Charles Hammie (Gloria), Ronnie Hammie, Lonnie Hammie and half-sister Valerie Lyons; grandchildren, Kiana Richardson, Wayne and Walter Whyte, Adam Compton, Darren and Derek Moseley; aunt, Emma Shepherd and a host of loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by siblings, Shirley Wright, Clara Parker and Johnnie Hammie; daughter-in-law, Marie Hammie.
Friends are invited to visit BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave, on Friday, September 25th from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. A Funeral Service will continue in the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. followed by his burial in Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Walter's memory can be made to the United Negro College Fund www.UNCF.org
