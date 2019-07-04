Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Fritsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Fritsch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Fritsch In Memoriam
WALTER S. FRITSCH III 10/5/1965-7/4/2018 TO OUR "BRAZZLETOP", It's been a year since you've gone away, and we miss you dearly everyday. The void that is felt will always be there, but your in our hearts, on our minds and always in our prayers. We know that you're walking with God side by side and we comfort each other for the tears that we've cried. Our love for you can never be measured, and the memories we have will forever be treasured. LOVE, Uncle Andy, Aunty Gloria, Anthony, Denise, Chris, Lexi, Ella, Andrea, Dave, Ava and Marcello
Published in New Haven Register on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.