WALTER S. FRITSCH III 10/5/1965-7/4/2018 TO OUR "BRAZZLETOP", It's been a year since you've gone away, and we miss you dearly everyday. The void that is felt will always be there, but your in our hearts, on our minds and always in our prayers. We know that you're walking with God side by side and we comfort each other for the tears that we've cried. Our love for you can never be measured, and the memories we have will forever be treasured. LOVE, Uncle Andy, Aunty Gloria, Anthony, Denise, Chris, Lexi, Ella, Andrea, Dave, Ava and Marcello
Published in New Haven Register on July 4, 2019