West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
Walter "Skip" Galus Jr. Obituary
Galus Jr., Walter "Skip"
Walter "Skip" Galus, 79, of West Haven entered into rest on September 1, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of JoAnn Klemans Galus. In addition to his wife, he leaves his children Darren (Lori) Galus, Jennifer (Robert) Cox and Aimee Marini and his 4 grandsons Anthony (his best buddy) and Andrew Marini, John and Jeremy Galus; his sister Gloria Lane. He was predeceased by his son John Galus. He was so deeply loved by his family and will be eternally missed. Skip served in the US Army Reserve. He retired in 2009, as a manager, from Midas Muffler where he was employed for 50 years.
Visitation will take place on Thursday from 4 to 7 pm at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. A prayer service will begin at 7 pm. Donations may be made to either the or to Smilow Cancer Center. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 4, 2019
