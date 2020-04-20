|
|
Cochran, Jr., Walter Hugh "Bud"
Walter Hugh "Bud" Cochran, Jr., 80, of Madison, CT, passed away on April 8, 2020 with family at his side and in their prayers. He was born the younger of two children on June 11, 1939, to the late Walter Hugh Cochran, Sr., and Dorothy Brown Cochran. He graduated from East Haven High School in 1957 where he met his soul mate Carol Jean Catalde. They were married in 1962 following his graduation from University of Vermont in Burlington, VT. In the following years they had three children and lived most of their lives together in Madison, CT. Bud had a long distinguished career as an Accountant/Senior Accountant for Eversouce predecessor Northeast Utilities before retiring.
Bud was predeceased by his beloved wife of 53 years, Carol, as well as his older sister, Betsy Vongher. He is survived and will be dearly missed by his daughter Jeanne Allie and her husband David, of Willington, CT; his daughter Susan Gerald, of Groton, CT; and his son, Scott Cochran and his wife Laurie, of Madison, CT; and by his grandchildren, Ivy, Daniel, and Katy Allie; Stephanie and Jessica Gerald; and Nicholas and Justin Cochran. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Ernest Vongher of North Branford, CT; sister-in-law Janice Lieff and her husband Joel of Madison, CT; his brother-in-law William Catalde and his wife Lois of Northford CT; and his brother-in-law Robert Catalde and his wife Diana of Orange CT; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, all of whom were very special to him.
Bud will be remembered by his family and friends as a kind, humorous, loving, and thoughtful man. He was known to many as a wonderful listener and compassionate human. He never forgot a birthday and his attention was first towards the needs and activities of his children, grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. His passion was his faith, marriage and family. He was effusive in his pride and praise of those he loved and appreciated.
Bud was an active member of and a Lay Speaker for the United Methodist Church of Branford, CT. As a widower he strived to continue to be active and contributing to the benefit of others. He consistently made new friends, volunteered in his community and participated in the "Intergenerational Book Club" that was sponsored by the Country School where he was a favorite among the students and staff.
His children have long appreciated the love and support provided by their parents, and they will fondly recall the many family camping trips, celebrations and holidays spent as a family. Following his retirement both Bud and Carol continued camping for many years to northern New England, particularly Vermont, in their RV. They spent many days loving the company of each other as well as their many friends and family members.
A private burial will be conducted by his children this spring. The family intends to honor Bud with a Celebration of Life service to be scheduled when permitted. Please check back with Swanns's Funeral Home website, or Bud's family for that announcement.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered in Bud's memory to Romine Family Fund, https://www.gofundme.com/f/romine-family-fund or Madison Ambulance Association, 9 Old State Hwy 79, Madison, CT 06443.
To read his obituary and share memories of Bud, please go to Swann's Funeral Home's website: www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 21, 2020