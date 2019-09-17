|
Gawrych, Walter J.
Walter J. Gawrych, a lifelong resident of North Haven, CT, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on September 14, 2019. Walter served as First Selectman of North Haven for seven terms from 1975 until he retired in 1989, including two terms in which he ran unopposed. Prior to that, from 1953-1975, he worked as Plant Manager for the Stiles Brick Company and as Plant Manager for the Brick Division of the Plasticrete Corporation in Hamden, CT. From 1946-1953, he served as Sergeant of the North Haven Police Department, graduating from law enforcement officer training at the national FBI Academy in 1951. Throughout his life, Walter was a dedicated leader in his community. He served as Charter Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 3733; Member of American Legion Post 76-Iwo Jima Survivors; Member of the North Haven Lions Club; Chairman of the North Haven Police Commission; Chairman of the North Haven Board of Finance; Member of the Board of Directors for the Quinnipiac Chamber of Commerce; and Member of the Policy Board of the South Central Connecticut Regional Water Authority. A World War II veteran, Walter served as Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps, participating in the assault and capture of Iwo Jima, Volcano Islands and occupation of Sasebo and Nagasaki, Japan. Walter is survived by his wife of 71 years, Susan LiPuma Gawrych; children, Frances and Stanley Zabrocky and Jacqueline and Thomas Scarmo; grandchildren, Stephanie Scarmo, Gregory Scarmo, Susan and Patrick Long, Jillian and Ronald Bathrick; one great-grandchild, Madison Bathrick; brothers, Joseph Gawrych and Robert and Beverly Gawrych; many nephews and nieces and great-nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Sophie Gawrych, his brother Edward Gawrych, and sister Eleanor Skorupa.
The visiting hours will be Thursday from 4 to 7 pm at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral
home on Friday morning at 11:00. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 11:30. Interment will follow in the North Haven Center Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Town of North Haven Community Services, Town Hall Annex Building, 5 Linsley Street, North Haven, CT 06473.
