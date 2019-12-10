|
Stopka, Walter "Wacek" John
Walter "Wacek" John Stopka, of Hamden passed away peacefully December 9, 2019 in Hamden Health Care Center. He was the husband of the late Laura Boczar Stopka. Born in New Haven on December 25, 1928, a son of the late John and Anna Grzejka Stopka. Walter loved fishing and hunting. He was employed as an artisan gunstock craftsman with Winchester Repeating Arms for many years before retiring. He is the cherished father of Walter Joseph Stopka and his wife Christine and grandfather of Colette Stopka, who was his favorite chess opponent. Brother of John Stopka, Frank Stopka, Mary Charczynski, Dorothy Ferrucci and the late Ann Lion, Jane Vickary, Victoria Bocek, Hedwig Krupski, Eugene and Joseph Stopka. Walter is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be Thursday evening from 4-7 p.m. in the Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc. 821 State Street, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday morning at 11 in St. Stanislaus Church. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Hamden Health Care Center, 1270 Sherman Avenue, Hamden, CT 06514. Sign the guestbook online for Walter at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 11, 2019