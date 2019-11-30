New Haven Register Obituaries
Walter Krosky


1936 - 2019
Walter Krosky Obituary
Krosky, Walter
Walter Krosky, 83, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. Born in New Haven on May 11, 1936, son of the late Ladislaus and Josephine Korzybaka Krosky. He is survived by his loving sister Patricia Krosky of North Haven. Predeceased by his siblings Alex Krosky, Elizabeth Ryan, Helen Kaczynski and June Anderson. Walter was a man who loved to work with wood, in his later years he enjoyed planting, watching his garden grow
and on Sundays visiting his sister Patricia.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 1, 2019
