|
|
Jensen, Walter L.
Walter L. Jensen, 80, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Willows of Woodbridge. He was the beloved husband of 59 years to Barbara Burke Jensen. Walter was born in New Haven on March 26, 1939 and was the son of the late Allen L. and Ruth E. Carlson Jensen. He was the founder, creator and owner of Jensen Dental for over 40 years until his retirement. Walter loved to sail, ski, go salmon fishing and was also a pilot. Father of Kathleen "Kathy" (Cameron) Consalvo and Walter "Chip" L. (Sandra) Jensen, Jr. Beloved grandfather of Megan Gage, Courtney (Chris) Ricketts, Kaitlin (Chandler) Hazelwood and Walter "CJ" L. Jensen III. Loving great-grandfather of Chan-dler Dane Hazelwood Jr. Predeceased by a brother Allen R. Jensen.
The visiting hours will be on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492 www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 29, 2020