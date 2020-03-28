New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home
490 Delaware Ave
Albany, NY 12209
(518) 463-1594
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Micenko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Micenko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Micenko Obituary
Micenko, Walter
Walter Micenko, age 93, of West Haven passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice. He was the beloved husband of the late Anna Kluppenneger Micenko. Walter was born in the Ukraine on May 26, 1926. Walter was a carpenter by trade for over 50 years in West Haven and a member of the Connecticut Carpentry Union. He loved to dance at the Harugari German-American Club in West Haven. He also enjoyed spending time on the water, boating and fishing and shopping local tag sales. Walter is survived by his two children Jean (Harold) Ingeborg Micenko-Hutchinson of Guilford and Robert Micenko of West Haven. He also leaves behind his two grandchildren, Melanie Vallo of New Haven and Mark Hutchinson of Guilford and two great-grandchildren, Shaylah Hutchinson-Smith, and Kiana Vallo, both of Guilford. Graveside services will be private at St. Lawrence Cemetery. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Keenan Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to a . To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -