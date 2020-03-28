|
Micenko, Walter
Walter Micenko, age 93, of West Haven passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice. He was the beloved husband of the late Anna Kluppenneger Micenko. Walter was born in the Ukraine on May 26, 1926. Walter was a carpenter by trade for over 50 years in West Haven and a member of the Connecticut Carpentry Union. He loved to dance at the Harugari German-American Club in West Haven. He also enjoyed spending time on the water, boating and fishing and shopping local tag sales. Walter is survived by his two children Jean (Harold) Ingeborg Micenko-Hutchinson of Guilford and Robert Micenko of West Haven. He also leaves behind his two grandchildren, Melanie Vallo of New Haven and Mark Hutchinson of Guilford and two great-grandchildren, Shaylah Hutchinson-Smith, and Kiana Vallo, both of Guilford. Graveside services will be private at St. Lawrence Cemetery. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Keenan Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to a . To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 29, 2020