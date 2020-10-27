Purcell, Jr., Walter R.
Remembering Walter R. Purcell Jr., a good man, who peacefully passed at the age of 91 on October 26, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. He left this world holding the hand of his loving son Dale R. Purcell who led him to their special place in Heaven.
Walter was born in Bridgeport, CT on October 16, 1929, son of the late Anne and Walter R. Purcell Sr. A graduate of both Fairfield Prep and Fairfield University, he served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, and had a long career in the helicopter supply industry. He and his wife of 67 years, June Reynolds Purcell currently resided in Milford, CT. They previously lived in Orange for many years.
Walter's greatest love and joy was his family and he will be greatly missed by his children, Charlene and Owen Beers, Monica Purcell and Patrick Fitzgerald, Jeffrey and Susan Purcell, and Melissa and Pasquale Chieffalo. He was predeceased by his son Dale R. Purcell. He was the beloved brother and best friend to Harold F. and Joan Purcell. Walter was blessed with eighteen wonderful grandchildren, Brendan, Nadine, Tyler, Vanessa, Kali, Lindsay, Ashley, Curtis, Austin, Lydia, Jeffrey, Jennifer, Samantha, Allana, Taylor, Corey, Casey, and Gregory, and his eighteen precious great-grandchildren. He enjoyed being an uncle to his niece and nephews and their families.
Walter was an accomplished musician, photographer, mechanic, carpenter, electrician, plumber, mason, inventor and knowledgeable teacher of life skills. He was able to fix anything that was broken, including hearts. Walter was an amazing man who was gentle, generous, kind and loved by all. We will cherish our many happy memories with him.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the Redeemer Church, 325 Oronoque Rd., Milford, CT. Masks required. Contributions in Walter's name may be made to Connecticut Hospice or The Alzheimer's Association
. The family is being compassionately cared for by the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
.