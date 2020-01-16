|
|
Sault, Walter
We mourn the passing of Walter Lewis Sault born August 28, 1938 and passed on December 21, 2019, at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Ann Pagliuca Sault for 58 years, loving father of Dawn (Jeffrey) Decoteau and Kelly Sault. Grandfather to Jordan Decoteau and Daniel Decoteau. Daniel with fiancé, Anna Mosca recently blessed him with becoming a great-grandfather to Bryson Decoteau.
Born in New Haven to the late Evelyn Nanfeldt and Howard James Sault and predeceased by his brother Howard (Mary) Sault, Walter will be missed by nieces, nephews and many family and friends. A longtime Connecticut resident he recently moved to Punta Gorda, Florida.
Walter faithfully and honorably served his country in the Connecticut Army National Guard from the time he enlisted in 1955 as a company clerk through the mobilization of Operation Desert Shield/Storm where he served in Saudi Arabia as a First Class Supply Sergeant, working in logistics.
Proprietor of Nautilus Lamp Company for 17 years he fulfilled his love for all things nautical with a line of lamps featuring diver's helmets, lighthouses and running lights sold in marinas and gift shops across the United States.
Upon retirement from the National Guard, Walter spent the last 10 years of his working career as Building Maintenance Manager for Cornerstone Management at the Gateway Building in New Haven. There Walt made many friends at the New Haven Board of Education and New Haven Department of Health.
A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm Street, New Haven with the Rev. Arthur Dupont officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The or Hospice.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 17, 2020