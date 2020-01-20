|
Scott, Walter
Walter Scott, 89, loving husband of Dorothy (Brennan) Scott and longtime Woodmont resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Walter was born in the Bronx, NY and raised in Connecticut where he attended West Haven High School, graduating in 1948. Adventurous from an early age, he left school his junior year to work as a merchant seaman aboard a T2 tanker. After returning from the sea, he completed high school and attended the University of Connecticut.
A Korean War-era veteran, Walter also served as a captain in the Connecticut National Guard Medical Battalion. He worked for many years as a registered sanitarian at the Milford and Norwalk Health Departments, and later owned his own business, Scott Home Inspection, Inc.
Walter served as Chairman of the Milford Board of Alderman, as a Milford Police commissioner, and as a member of the building committees for Foran High School and the Milford Police Headquarters. He served on the Connecticut Energy Advisory Commission and was Director of the Connecticut Environmental Health Association. He belonged to American Legion Post 196, as well as to several area senior centers. An avid reader, he took great pleasure in traveling, ballroom dancing and boating.
He was predeceased by his brother, Robert. Along with his wife of 64 years, he is survived by his sons, Walter and Thomas; brothers George and Horace; four grandchildren and several nieces.
Walter will be remembered for his keen interest in American politics and world history, his love of the sea, his sweet tooth, his quick wit, and his devotion to his family.
Friends and family may call on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford. At the conclusion of visiting hours, at 3:00 p.m., there will be a brief tribute with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10291 or online at https://tinyurl.com/JDRF-Memorial-Donations. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 21, 2020