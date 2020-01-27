|
Shinn, Walter "Jack"
Walter John Shinn, known as Jack to many, Moose to his college crew and Opa to his grandkids, shuffled off this mortal coil on January 23, 2020 after a brief illness.
Born in Plattsburgh, NY in 1933 to Walter Allen and Alma (Linder) Shinn, Jack spent his childhood in Jackson Heights before moving to Halworth, NJ where he attended Tenafly High School. After a two-year stint in the Army, Jack graduated from University of Vermont in 1958 and married Millie Keller, his college sweetheart that same year.
While Jack was employed by Garnac Grain on Wall Street, the couple began their family in Oak Ridge, NJ. 1966 found them moving to Milford, CT with Jack taking a job at Robert Shaw Controls. From there, Jack worked as Production Manager for various Connecticut manufactures before wrapping up his professional career as Manager of the Shipping Department at Subway World Headquarters.
Jack leaves behind memories of a tall, gentle man who loved his family and lived life to the fullest. It was always a pleasure to hang out and listen to tales of Jack's early days on the St. Lawrence Seaway or stories of his army career and college days. Rarely at a loss for a narrative, Jack would punctuate his lengthy yarns with silly snippets from songs like "Bushel and a Peck" or "Mairzy Doats". A perennial grandkid favorite was "How do you like your eggs in the morning? I like mine with a smile".
And smile he did, morning, noon and night. His large spirit and personality, it has been said, generally made life more joyful for those around him. We know he is singing, joking and telling tales in another place and thoughts of his laughter ease our sadness.
Jack/Moose/Opa is survived and will always be loved and remembered by Mildred (Millie) Keller Shinn, Jack's beloved wife and partner of 61 years; Walter Jeffrey Shinn, oldest son of Jack, along with his wife Cat and sons Owen and Duncan; Peter Shinn, second son, and his son Gregory and daughter Kaitlyn; Elizabeth (Betsy) Shinn, youngest child, and her husband Don, son Dausen and daughter Caroline. Jack was predeceased by his oldest daughter Nancy Shinn Corbett, also loved and remembered, who is survived by her husband Dave and daughters Sophie and Olivia. Jack is also survived by his sister Barbara Hopper and her husband Ed and their children.
Messages and memories may be sent to Millie. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to any charity – Jack chose to support The Shriner Hospital and state Food Banks. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff of the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 2, 2020