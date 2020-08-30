Stanley , Walter
Walter Stanley, age 82, husband of 62 years to Maxine Toney Stanley and lifelong Ansonia resident, passed away unexpectedly Aug. 27 at Griffin Hospital. He was born Aug. 16, 1938 in Derby, son of the late Frank and Sallie Saunders Stanley. He was a graduate of Ansonia's Pine High School, class of '57 and worked as a jitney operator for Farrel's Corp. He was a longtime member of the Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church in Ansonia. In addition to his wife, Walter is survived by his 3 daughters Nadine Stanley of Ansonia, Dawn L. Stanley of Bridgeport and Michelle Stanley of Ansonia. He is also survived by his special friend Timothy Gandy and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 2 at 11:00 a.m. at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St. Ansonia, CT. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. before the service. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Nussbaum and the staff of DaVita Shelton Dialysis. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. (www.jenkinskingfh.com
