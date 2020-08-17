Steinau, WalterWalter Steinau, 94, of West Haven entered into rest on August 15, 2020. He was the husband of Christa Ascher Steinau. Walt is the father of Walter Steinau and Richard E. (Barbara) Steinau; 5 stepchildren and Grandpa Cookie to 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his previous wives, Bertrun Jacobi Steinau and Gertrude Ottens Steinau, his parents Eugene and Catharina Hwosdik Steinau and his sisters Alexhandra and Tammara.Walt worked at Norden and later Sikorsky Aircraft as a tool and die maker for 35 years. He retired in 1991.His favorite past times include skiing and camping. He was a member of Arbeiter Maenner Chor, the Harugari Singing Society, Boy Scouts of America, West Haven Police Auxillary and the New Haven Ski Club.Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. All other services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harugari Singing Society or to the West Haven Animal Shelter. To leave an online message for Walt's family, please visit our website: