1/1
Walter Steinau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steinau, Walter
Walter Steinau, 94, of West Haven entered into rest on August 15, 2020. He was the husband of Christa Ascher Steinau. Walt is the father of Walter Steinau and Richard E. (Barbara) Steinau; 5 stepchildren and Grandpa Cookie to 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his previous wives, Bertrun Jacobi Steinau and Gertrude Ottens Steinau, his parents Eugene and Catharina Hwosdik Steinau and his sisters Alexhandra and Tammara.
Walt worked at Norden and later Sikorsky Aircraft as a tool and die maker for 35 years. He retired in 1991.His favorite past times include skiing and camping. He was a member of Arbeiter Maenner Chor, the Harugari Singing Society, Boy Scouts of America, West Haven Police Auxillary and the New Haven Ski Club.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. All other services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harugari Singing Society or to the West Haven Animal Shelter. To leave an online message for Walt's family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved