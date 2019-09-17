Home

IN LOVING MEMORY WALTER SZOSTAK SEPTEMBER 17, 1929 - MAY 7, 2009 Hi Walter! We miss you each and everyday! The memory of you is so very, very dear to us, Walter. We remember that bright wink in your eye and that special smile of yours that made us smile too! And we remember how you made us laugh with the way you saw humor in everyday life. Thank you for all your help, all your guidance and especially, all your love and devotion to your family, Dad. We remember your strength and your compassion for others, and your deep faith in God. You were our "Gentle Giant" who stood tall and had such a generous heart. And you gave us the best hugs ever! We are all sending great big hugs to you on your Birthday, Pops! We thank you, God, for the gift of you to our family. We love you so much, Tata! You will always be with us! Happy 90th Birthday in Heaven, Dzia Dziee! Love, Jeanne, Suzie, Cindy, Nancie, Herb, Tom, Aaron and Brenna.
Published in New Haven Register on Sept. 17, 2019
