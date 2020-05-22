Gancarz, Walter T.After a very brief illness, Walter T. Gancarz passed peacefully to eternal rest at Masonicare Hospice in Wallingford on May 20th, 2020. He lived a full and active life for his entire 102 years. Born into the 1918 flu epidemic, growing up during the Great Depression, serving on active duty In the Navy in the European theater during World War II and recalled for the Korean conflict, were all trying events which tested Walter's resolve, and helped shaped his character and emerge from them even stronger.He married the love of his life, Elinor Priest, upon returning from overseas in 1945, and they were still a loving couple 74 years later when he passed. Together they raised three children Marilyn (Frank) O'Connor of Fredericksburg, VA, Nancy Murtha of Golden, CO, and Walter (Linda) Gancarz of Cheshire, CT. His children in turn provided him with seven grandchildren – Lt. Col (Ret.) Ph.D. Terry (Ann Marie) O'Connor of Satellite Beach, FL; Kim (Frank) Fisher of Kensington, MD; Travis Murtha Esq. of Denver, CO; Sandy (Nick) Besch of Arvada, CO; Jaclyn (Tony) Mongiello of Marblehead, MA; April (Dan) Varricchio of North Andover, MA and Tiffany (Chris) Ross of North Andover, MA, and at last count 13 great-grandchildren, all of which were fortunate to get to know Walter! He was the true patriarch of the family and was an inspiration to all of us.Walter was born in New Haven February 24th, 1918, son of Jacob and Rose (Jaworska) Gancarz. He was employed by Sergeants, NHRR, and Pratt and Whitney where he played baseball in the old Industrial Baseball League in New Haven in the 1930s and 40s. He later coached several championship baseball teams in the Hamden Little League, and Babe Ruth League in the 1960s. Most of his working career was spent with the IRS from 1948 to 1979, and later as a contractor with the New Haven Tax office for 11 years. He was a charter member and past Exalted Ruler of Hamden Elks Lodge 2224.Into their 90s, Elinor and Walter travelled throughout the country and overseas visiting family members. Walter loved playing golf with family and friends, was a consummate poker player, and enjoyed occasional trips to Mohegan Sun. He was an avid fan of Army football, the Boston Red Sox and Washington Redskins.Walter and Elinor resided in Hamden during the years their children were growing up, and they eventually retired to Wallingford in 1983. Seven years ago, they moved into Masonicare Independent Living in Wallingford. Masonicare provided everything they could ask for- a comfortable apartment, medical care when needed, companionship and friends, and the social benefit of having lunch in the dining room daily. Most importantly, it provided the Continuum of Life Walter so desired, so in the end, even with all the restrictions brought upon by COVID-19 (which he was fortunate to not have contracted), close family and friends were able to visit him in Hospice during the few days he spent there. It truly was a blessing in these difficult times to be able to let him know that we were all still with him.He will be missed dearly by all of us, but we are fortunate to have been graced by his presence, learned from him, and been loved by him. We are sure he will be welcomed into heaven by his parents, brothers, sisters and friends that have gone on long before him. He was predeceased by brothers Reverend John Gancarz, Joe Gancarz, and sisters Josephine Senko and Frances Skibinsky.The family would like to thank all the Midstate Medical staff, Masonicare Rehabilitation (especially Peter) and caregivers Nikki, Jessie, Denise and Jan who cared for dad. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19 and the number of family members living out of state, memorial services will be held later once restrictions ease. In lieu of flowers, donations in Walter's honor can be made to the CT Food Bank 2 Research Parkway, Wallingford, CT 06492, Masonicare Health Center, 22 Masonic Avenue, Wallingford, CT 06492 or Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Road, Wallingford, CT 06492.