Goodwin, Walter V.
Walter V. Goodwin of New Haven died peacefully November 13, 2019 at the West Haven Veterans Medical Center. He was predeceased by his wife Lucy DeMartino Goodwin and his longtime companion Frances Winters. Walter was born in New Haven, May 21, 1928, son of the late Charles and Nellie Yutenkas Goodwin. Walter proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952 and received his honorable discharge on September 16, 1952. He began his career at the New Haven Pulp and Board (Simkins Industries) in 1948, retiring in 1990. Walter was also employed at the former CT Limousine Service in Milford from 1965 until retiring in 1989. He was a member of the Post 320, New Haven Annex Club, Polish Falcons and the former Pulaski Hall of New Haven. In his spare time he loved to golf, play bocce at Fort Hale Park and play cards at Pulaski Hall. Walter's great loves were his three children, Walter Jr. (Keyo), Joseph Anthony (George Coyle) and Edward Michael (Maria), his grandchildren Luci-Ann, Edward III, Keyo-Ann, Matthew, Joseph, Tristian and his three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings John, Veronica, Edward and Viola Lougal.
Visiting hours will be Saturday morning from 8 to 9:15 in the Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc., 821 State Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place at 10 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the VA Healthcare System, 950 Campbell Avenue, West Haven, CT 06516. Sign the guestbook for Mr. Goodwin online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 15, 2019