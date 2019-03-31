Greist, Walter W.

Walter Williams Greist, 74, of North Haven, passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 25, 2019. He was born in New Haven on October 31, 1944 to the late Norman and Dorothy Greist. Walter leaves his loving children Jesse Greist (Sandra) of Hamden and Arjuna Greist (Trystan) of Greenfield, MA, their mother Ellen Greist, grandchildren Bismark (Nicole), Cedro Yoann, and Zimri, and siblings Mary Lanius (Ross), Margaret Grant (Steve), and David Greist. He is predeceased by his son Cedar and brother Allan. Walter attended North Haven schools, graduated from Colby College and subsequently joined the Peace Corps, serving in India for almost three years. He then received a Master's degree in Anthropology from the University of Kentucky. Upon returning to Connecticut in 1980, Walter started an organic farm in North Haven called Mill River Valley Gardens, which was New England's first Community Supported Agriculture.

A Memorial Service celebrating Walter's life is to be held on June 26 (details TBA).