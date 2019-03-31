Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Greist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter W. Greist


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Walter W. Greist Obituary
Greist, Walter W.
Walter Williams Greist, 74, of North Haven, passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 25, 2019. He was born in New Haven on October 31, 1944 to the late Norman and Dorothy Greist. Walter leaves his loving children Jesse Greist (Sandra) of Hamden and Arjuna Greist (Trystan) of Greenfield, MA, their mother Ellen Greist, grandchildren Bismark (Nicole), Cedro Yoann, and Zimri, and siblings Mary Lanius (Ross), Margaret Grant (Steve), and David Greist. He is predeceased by his son Cedar and brother Allan. Walter attended North Haven schools, graduated from Colby College and subsequently joined the Peace Corps, serving in India for almost three years. He then received a Master's degree in Anthropology from the University of Kentucky. Upon returning to Connecticut in 1980, Walter started an organic farm in North Haven called Mill River Valley Gardens, which was New England's first Community Supported Agriculture.
A Memorial Service celebrating Walter's life is to be held on June 26 (details TBA). Memorial Contributions in Walter's memory may be made to www.ctnofa.org/donate. For online condolences, please see Walter's obituary at: www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.