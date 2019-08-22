New Haven Register Obituaries
East Haven Memorial Funeral Home
425 MAIN ST
East Haven, CT 06512-2839
(203) 467-1708
Walter Lynn
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
East Haven Memorial Funeral Home
425 MAIN ST
East Haven, CT 06512-2839
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
East Haven Memorial Funeral Home
425 MAIN ST
East Haven, CT 06512-2839
Walter W. Lynn Obituary
Lynn, Walter W.
Walter W. Lynn, 92, of East Haven passed away at the Apple Rehabilitation Center of Guilford. He was born in New Haven on May 24, 1927 to the late Walter W., Sr. and Marjorie Moulton Lynn. Walter grew up in West Haven and served in the Merchant Marines and the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked as a Machinist for Pratt and Whitney for many years. While there, he was very instrumental in their union as both a negotiator and representative. He spent many years and retired from East Haven Town Hall as the Town Assessor. Walt was also very involved in town and state politics with the East Haven Democratic Party. He loved interesting political debates, golf, his friendships and family. He leaves a sister, Beverly Tulchin of West Haven, a nephew Arthur Limoncelli who was like a son to him and two nieces, Debra Kennedy Lifton and Sandra (Limoncelli) Dickson who were with him right up until the end. He also leaves several other nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Ronald Lynn and three sisters, Marilyn Limoncelli, Marjorie Bamberg and Janet Kennedy. A funeral service will be held Saturday morning at the East Haven Memorial Longobardi - Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708 at 10:30. Burial will take place at East Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30. Donations can be made to the Democratic Party - national or local affiliates. Please visit Walter's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign his guest book.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 23, 2019
