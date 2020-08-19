Montalvo, Walter W.Walter W. Montalvo 34, of East Haven, beloved father of Lilianna Montalvo passed away on August 16, 2020. Walter was born in New Haven on March 10, 1986 loving son of Bernard L. and Joan Mansfield Montalvo Sr. of East Haven. Brother of Bernard L. (Tabitha) Montalvo Jr. of Meriden. Uncle of Seana Kauhne and Brooke and Christopher Montalvo. Walter was the grandson of Quitero "Peachy" and Carol DeCrescenzo Montalvo of East Haven and the late Raymond and Joan Quinn Mansfield Sr. Walter also leaves the mother of his daughter Carrissa Mott of East Haven. At the time of his death Walter was a supervisor for Servpro of East Haven.His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven MONDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish in St. Vincent dePaul Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call SUNDAY from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Masks are a requirement. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lilianna Montalvo Scholarship Fund c/o Citizens Bank Foxon Branch 430 Foxon Rd., East Haven, CT 06512. Sign Walter's guest book online at