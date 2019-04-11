Yorzinski, Walter W.

Walter W. Yorzinski, 92, of Guilford, CT, passed away on Monday afternoon, April 8, at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was surrounded by the love and support of his family.

Walter was born September 28, 1926 in Norwalk, CT. He enlisted in the Navy at 17 and proudly served his country in World War II. He was honorably discharged as a Gunner's Mate Third Class and returned to Norwalk where he met the love of his life, Frances Motika. They married in 1950 and the Lord blessed them with six children whom they loved with all their hearts.

The family moved to Guilford in 1978 from Norwalk. They are members of St. George Church and Walter was an avid pool player at the Community Center. He also enjoyed playing bocce, taking walks with his wife around the town green, and watching broadcast sports, especially golf tournaments. He retired in 1988 from the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Frances Yorzinski; son, Robert Yorzinski and his wife Barbi of Gambrills, MD; son, Dr. Walter J. Yorzinski and his wife Rhonda of Bangor, ME; daughter, Barbara Lukacsy and her husband Edward of Laconia, NH; son, Peter Yorzinski and his wife Helen of Washington, CT; daughter, Lorraine Simon and her husband Rob of Guilford, CT; and, daughter, Debbie Kemsley and her husband Dan of Okemos, MI; and, 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Monday, April 15 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. Afterwards a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford at 11 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow the mass at CT State Veteran Cemetery, 317 Bow Ln., Middletown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Charlie's Closet, 310 State St., Unit 200, Guilford, CT 06437 or at www.givct.org and note it's for Charlie's Closet. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2019