Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Gideon Faith Fellowship Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Gideon Faith Fellowship Church
363 Dixwell Ave.
New Haven, CT
Wanda F. Carr


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wanda F. Carr Obituary
Carr, Wanda F.
Wanda F. Carr, 58, of West Haven, entered eternal rest on March 23, 2019. Ms. Carr was born in Mt. Vernon, NY on December 25, 1960, a daughter of Willie Wilson Carr (Judith) and the late Margaret Williams Carr. She was most recently employed at Yale University as a Shift Coordinator. In addition to her father, Wanda leaves to cherish loving memories, her daughters, Tanisha S. Carr and Desimone R. Sledge (Anthony); sisters, Bernice Herring (Robert), Donna Baxter, Regina Peters, Jonisha Carr and Aletha Gay; a brother, Eric Eugene Carr (Melody); seven grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by a grandchild.
A celebration of Ms. Carr's life and legacy will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Gideon Faith Fellowship Church, 363 Dixwell Ave., New Haven. Viewing and visitation will be held at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be private. Professional services entrusted to Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 28, 2019
