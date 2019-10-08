|
Wanda "Wandy" Horner, age 64, of Bridgeport, CT, passed away October 5, 2019 in St. Vincent's Medical Center. Wandy was born in Stamford, CT to the late Clarence and Pauline Levine Sr. She was a telephone technician for SNET. She enjoyed amusement parks, especially the Big E, arts and crafts fairs, working out at the gym and spending time with friends and family going to concerts and dinners. She will be greatly missed by all who know her. Survivors include her beloved husband Ronald Horner; her devoted daughter Dalene Burden and her fiance Doc Rose; step children Liza (Burton) Anderson and Jeremy (Jennifer) Horner; five brothers Clarence, Clyde, Joseph, and David Levine and James (Myrtes) McCrimmon; six grandchildren Ian, Celine, Jaxson, Julian, Liam and Landon; three grandchildren Aleida, Mika and Lyden; her mother-in-law Alice Horner; her sister-in-law Darlene (Juan) Costillo and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral services on Friday at 12:00 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull with Pastor Rich Joy officiating. Friends may call on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 9, 2019