Williams, Ward C.

Ward C. Williams, 87, of West Haven passed away April 28th at Yale-St. Raphael Campus. Born in Johnson County, NC, Ward was a Korean War veteran. He retired from the US Postal Service, US Repeating Arms and SCSU. He is survived by 11 children: Ernest Richardson (AZ), Frank Chambers, Robert Chambers, William Chambers (CT), James Travis (GA). Michael Richardson, Norman Richardson, Kevin Richardson, Cheryl Richardson of CT, Dornice and Darlene Harris of VA as well as a host of family and friends



