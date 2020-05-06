Ward C. Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Williams, Ward C.
Ward C. Williams, 87, of West Haven passed away April 28th at Yale-St. Raphael Campus. Born in Johnson County, NC, Ward was a Korean War veteran. He retired from the US Postal Service, US Repeating Arms and SCSU. He is survived by 11 children: Ernest Richardson (AZ), Frank Chambers, Robert Chambers, William Chambers (CT), James Travis (GA). Michael Richardson, Norman Richardson, Kevin Richardson, Cheryl Richardson of CT, Dornice and Darlene Harris of VA as well as a host of family and friends

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved