Goldfeder, Warren
GOLDFEDER, Warren "Sonny" 82, Old Saybrook, West Palm Beach, New Haven, died June 4, 2020 at age 82. Brooklyn native and diehard Dodgers fan. He never became attached to any NY baseball team after the Dodgers departed New York. Warren moved the family company Birmingham Silver Co. to Yalesville, Connecticut. He developed a passion for tennis; no matter how hot it was you could always find him on the courts at Colony Beach Club (and other New Haven area courts) beating guys half his age. He always enjoyed his time bowling with his team "The Gonzos" on Wednesday nights. Father to Richard, Jayme and Lara, grandfather to Shannon, Hannah, Andrew, Nichole, Bella, Samantha, Jake, Layla and Vivia. He always said he had his own baseball team made up of his nine grandchildren). He also leaves behind his younger sister Susan Sloan and her children Brett (and Amy) Sloan and Dana (and Adam) Baer, and his grandnephews Charlie and Bryson.
Dad, hopefully wherever you are your memory comes back and you can remember all the words to your favorite Sinatra songs. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org). A memorial will be held at a future date when the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an on-line registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 8, 2020.