Lee, Warren

Warren Lee, 92, went to his heavenly home on May 26, 2019. He was born in Essex County, VA to Warren Sr. and Ida B. Holmes-Lee on October 26, 1926. He joined the Army, honorably served in World War II. Upon leaving the army he moved to New Haven, CT and met his bride of 65 years, Hazel Virginia Lopes. Warren worked at Consolidated Laundries for 20+ years. He leaves to mourn, his wife Hazel Lee; sons Warren Lee, III (Cheryl) and Timothy Lee; daughters, Wendy Lee Brown and Virginia Lee (Ebrahima) Barry; sisters-in-law Carmelita Lopes, Carol Lopes, and Gertrude Lopes; and a host of relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his daughter, Teresa Brown.

A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Martin de Porres Church, 136 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. Friends may call Saturday at the church from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Lee family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 31, 2019